Employees demand increase in salary

Rawalpindi : A large number of government employees on Wednesday protested against government’s anti-workers policies. The angry protestors blocked Murree Road for over two hours and demanded to increase their salaries according to inflation ratio, otherwise they will lockdown the whole country.

The protest held rally under the leadership of WAPDA Workers Union President Javed Baloch and General Secretary Tariq Niazi.

The rally protested privatisation policy of the government. They said that government has also stopped annual increment of the employees. The government did not increased their salaries in budget. The protestors said that government should reduce the prices of basic commodities or get ready to go back home.

Addressing the rally, WAPDA Workers Union President Javed Baloch said that government wanted to privatise all departments which was not acceptable. Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to provide all kinds of relief for poor public but he is snatching bread and butter from public, he denounced.

WAPDA Workers Union General Secretary Tariq Niazi strongly protested against the government for opting privatisation policy. The government is trying to finish government employees, he said. He has strongly condemned the government plan to finish pension, gratuity, annual increment and other allowances. He said that Imran Khan promised to provide jobs of all unemployed youth but he is snatching employment throughout the country.