110 test positive for COVID-19, making situation much alarming

Rawalpindi : The continuous increase in number of confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has turned the situation much alarming as in last 24 hours, another 110 patients have been tested positive for the disease and it is much alarming because over 100 confirmed patients of the illness have been reported from the region in a day after at least 82 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that from August 1 to September 9 (in 40 days), a total of 965 new patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region at an average of 24 patients per day while from September 10 to October 1 (in 22 days), as many as 1064 new patients were reported making an average of over 48 patients per day.

In last six days, however, the situation took an alarming turn as 411 new patients were tested positive for the illness from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi at an average of 68 patients per day. It is also worth mentioning here that well over 75 per cent of all cases reported from the twin cities in last one month are from ICT.

The number of patients tested positive in a day from the twin cities did not cross the figure of 100 after July 16 while on Wednesday, 110 new patients were reported from the region including 91 cases from the federal capital and 19 from Rawalpindi.

According to a number of health experts, the consistent increase in number of cases of COVID-19 from the region hints that the outbreak is about to enter another intense phase in next few days if proper preventive and control measures are not adopted and if government authorities continue to ignore violation of standard operating procedures.

Confirmation of 110 new patients positive for the disease in a day took tally to 23343 from the region of which a total of 22130 patients have already recovered from the disease while 475 have lost their lives.

In last 24 hours, 91 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 16936 of which 16153 have so far recovered while 184 have died of the disease. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital reached 599 on Wednesday.

From Rawalpindi district, 19 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6407 of which 5977 have already recovered while 291 have lost their lives. The number of hospitalized patients was 15 on Wednesday while another 124 confirmed patients have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.