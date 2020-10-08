This refers to the news report ‘Face masks, hand sanitizers distributed in Islamabad’ (Oct 6). It is indeed a good step taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus. The surge in Covid-19 cases is alarming. The people are ignoring SOPs, which is one of the main reasons for an increase in the number of cases.

The only way to contain the spread of the virus is by following SOPs. On that basis, it was a good decision by the authorities in Islamabad to distribute masks and sanitizers among the people.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech