COAS visits Skardu and Gilgit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Skardu and Gilgit on Tuesday.

On arrival at Skardu, the COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparedness of FCNA troops deployed along the LoC.

Interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions . General Bajwa emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats. Later, the COAS visited Gilgit and inaugurated state-of-the-art Software Technology Park, an initiative of Special Communication Organisation( SCO). The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area.

Acknowledging efforts of the SCO, General Bajwa said that establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation . Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.