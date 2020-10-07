Coronavirus haunts twin cities: Covid-19 claims two more lives, 63 new cases in a day

RAWALPINDI: The Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 63 more patients have been tested positive for the illness hinting that the situation is not heading towards normalcy as was being claimed by the government authorities and a number of politicians from the ruling party last month.

The virus has so far claimed as many as 475 lives in the region and the number of confirmed cases has been on a continuous rise at least for the last four weeks. The number of active cases of the illness in the twin cities has also jumped to 676 on Tuesday that had dropped down to less than 470 in the second week of September.

The increase in the number of confirmed cases and suspects of the illness along with deaths caused by the virus hints that the virus is continuously haunting the population with significant severity.

A 64-year old female patient who was undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. She was a resident of Satellite Town, an area falling in Rawal Town of Rawalpindi district.

The second death in the last 24 hours in the region was reported from the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 184 on Tuesday. To date, a total of 291 patients have died of the illness in the Rawalpindi district. The twin cities have registered a total of 23,233 patients so far. In the last 24 hours, another 56 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and seven from the Rawalpindi district.

Similarly, a total of 6,388 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district while as many as 5,969 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that nine confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town, at RIU while some 119 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 381 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 4,124 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.

On the other hand, a total of 16,845 patients have so far been tested positive from the federal capital of which 16,113 have so far recovered. On Tuesday, there were a total of 548 active cases of the disease in ICT.