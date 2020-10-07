Moonis Elahi for SOPs observance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML) MNA Moonis Elahi has appealed to people to take measures to save themselves and others from the pandemic. In a statement, he said with the arrival of winter, the danger of the virus spread is raising and we should protect ourselves and our dear ones through precautionary measures.