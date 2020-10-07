NRAP to help youngsters to achieve MQS

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) will help young shooters to achieve Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) for Tokyo Olympics and Youth Olympics.

“Our three shooters have won quota places for Tokyo Olympics,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed. “We are ready to help our young shooters to participate in international events to achieve MQS,” he added.

It is to be noted that MQS for Tokyo Olympics can only be achieved in elimination or qualification rounds of World Championships, World Cups, World Cup Finals, Continental Championships, Continental Games or specially-designated qualifying competitions taking place from July 24, 2018, to June 6, 2021.

In order to be eligible to take part in the Olympic Games or in the Youth Olympic Games, shooters need an Olympic Quota Place and must have obtained MQS at least once in the set time-frame.

“Pakistan’s 17 shooters have achieved MQS during the current Olympic Cycle,” said Razi, adding that some of the shooters achieved MQS more than once.

The shooters who have achieved MQS are: Khalil Akhtar (rapid fire pistol), Hassan Abbas (air rifle), Khurrum Inam (skeet), Aamer Iqbal (trap), Farrukh Nadeem (trap), Ahmed Usman (skeet), Ghufran Adil (air rifle and FR3x40), Zeeshan-ul-Farid (air rifle and FR3x40), Nadira Raees (air rifle and R3x40), Ghulam Bashir (rapid fire pistol), Usman Chand (skeet), Minhal Sohail (air rifle), Shahnoor Iqbal (skeet), Rashid Idrees (air pistol), Gulfam Joseph (air pistol), Fakhar-ul-Islam Qureshi (trap), and Usman Sadiq (trap).