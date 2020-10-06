close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 6, 2020

Smart lockdown imposed in 15 places in Mansehra

Top Story

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday imposed a smart-lockdown at 15 places in different parts of Mansehra after frequent cases of coronavirus were reported from those areas. A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mansehra revealed that smart-lockdown was put in place at three different places in Balakot tehsil, six different places in Oghi tehsil and six others places at Garhi Habibullah, Shinkiari, Baffa and Daman Sharif areas of the district.

