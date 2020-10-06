LHC grants protective bail to Safdar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted a protective bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, till Oct 10 in a treason case. Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by Safdar. The counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the Satellite Town Police, Gujranwala, registered a treason case against his client. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned and prove his innocence. However, it is feared that the police might arrest him before reaching the court. He pleaded with the court for granting a protective bail to his client so that he could approach the court concerned. Subsequently, the court granted the protective bail to Safdar till October 10 and directed him to approach the court concerned.