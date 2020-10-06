Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ord. 2020: Ordinance meant to oblige crony capitalists, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Monday strongly condemned the promulgation of Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

“The Ordinance was promulgated on the 2nd September, 2020, but with mala fide intent not laid before the Senate or the National Assembly,” he said in a statement. Rabbani said the ordinance was a crude attempt to bring under control of the federal government the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

“These are lands and islands that are vested in the provinces under law and the Constitution, 1973,” he said.