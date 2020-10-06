Music award show held at PAC

Rawalpindi:A special music awards show held here at Punjab Council of the Arts with the collaboration of SR International on Monday in which over 20 artists received awards for their exceptional performance in the field of drama, film, music and fine arts.

The special musical show was also presented by the new singers. While addressing on the occasion, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Gul said that the awards were the source of inspiration for the artist, which helped them to improve their work.