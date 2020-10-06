Mother, child hospital to be completed in time: minister

LAHORE:Health Minister directed for finalising master plan for functioning of Nursing School Cooper Road in a meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

The minister reviewed progress at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital, Nursing Hostel at Mozang and Nursing College. The Vice Chancellor and Project Director apprised the minister of the performance and the pace of work at the Mother and Child Quaternary Hospital. Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan shared a complete plan for the solarization of the FJWU and Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram will be completed within the stipulated deadline. Work is underway at the project with full pace. It is flagship project which will help save many mothers and their children. BSc degree will be introduced at the Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery. Similarly, plan is afoot for a state-of-the-art Nursing College.” The minister also ordered the team to finalise PC-1 of the Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery, with a separate 100-bedded hospital for students.