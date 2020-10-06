All U-19 players clear Covid-19 test

LAHORE: All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U-19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests, which were conducted on October 3.

To facilitate the U-19 cricketers, the first tests were carried out at the teamâ€™s central stations. As such, Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab sides underwent their first tests at the PC Hotel in Lahore.

All six squads will undergo their second tests today and will join the bio-secure bubble at the PC Hotel after returning negative tests, informed a PCB official. Balochistanâ€™s Ibrahim Sr. is currently participating in the National T20 Cup for the Second XIs, which is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, and, as such, was not required to undertake a test. Upon the completion of Balochistanâ€™s Second XI matches in the National T20 Cup, he will be transferred to the U-19 bubble.

The U-19 teams will be in action from October 13 with the National U-19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Murdike and Sheikhupura. The final will be played at Lahoreâ€™s Gaddafi Stadium on November 2.