Sedition season

The accusations of being involved in acts of treason continue against the key opposition leaders. This comes ahead of the first PDM rally, the date of which is somewhat disputed, but is likely to be October 16. What is, however, most alarming are the growing accusations of sedition and treason being handed out to opposition leaders. At the rate we’re going, it seems no one from within the opposition will be spared this unsavoury title. On Monday, charges were filed against Mian Nawaz Sharif for conspiring against the country. Others accused of sedition include his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and key leaders of the PML-N. Meanwhile, Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, has said that there is simply no truth in the charges. In an even more bizarre turn, the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also been charged with sedition.

Sedition or the label of ‘traitor’ is not something to be taken lightly. It is amongst the gravest of offences committed in a country, which is why using it for opposition politicians or for any other citizen of the country without providing solid context should not just be avoided but seriously reprimanded. The only way we can work towards a more progressive, less troubled future is by hearing the voices of all people in our country. Charging those who disagree with the state with treason or sedition will simply make things worse. Mature democracies have learnt to accept differences and disagreements with respect or at least tolerance. By resorting to handing out labels of sedition and disloyalty to the state, the government is just repeating some of the worst mistakes made by the state over the years. This has always led the country down a dangerous road of intolerance and crackdown on dissent. In fact, early this year we saw how students and activists demanding basic rights were charged with sedition and arrested in Islamabad and other cities.

So far, the main target for now appears to be the PML-N but we cannot say if this means some attempt will be made to wean other parties away from the PDM. And it is still too early to say if the PDM will be able to stay united in the days ahead. The main onus lies on how the JUI-F of Maulana Fazlur Rahman is able to handle matters and muster up the numbers required to make the Quetta rally a success. May we remind the government that in all democracies, political protests do take place. It is especially ironic that we are often willing to tolerate hate speech but not political protests. This attitude needs to change if a relationship of trust is to be built between citizens and the state so that both can work together and establish a system that benefits all stakeholders.