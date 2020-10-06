Govt keen to resolve expats problems on priority: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Describing Pakistan community abroad as the country’s “valuable asset”, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday the government was keen to address their problems on priority basis.

In a meeting with Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said overseas Pakistanis had generously supported the country during every difficult time, including pandemic.

The foreign minister said the government had launched “economic diplomacy” to encourage foreign businessmen explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan, adding the focus of the government was to increase the volume of exports and bilateral trade to address the economic implications of the pandemic. Qureshi and Losar discussed issues of mutual interest, including those related to the Pakistani community in Europe. Losar briefed the foreign minister on the activities of EU-Pak Friendship Federation. He lauded Qureshi on adopting prudent foreign policy and highlighting all important issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute at international forums.