Five mortar shells recovered

PESHAWAR: Five mortar shells were recovered from Daudzai area in the provincial capital, which were defused by the experts of the bomb disposal unit, said an official. Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Sajjad Khan told reporters that five mortar shells without a fuse were recovered from the bank of river Khyali. He added that the BDU experts defused the projectiles. Meanwhile, two station house officers were closed to Police Lines on Monday. An official said SHO Paharipura Ali Hussain and SHO Tatara Imran Alam were closed to the Police Lines. The official said Inspector Naeem Haider was posted as SHO Paharipura, Ahmad Jan posted as SHO Nasir Bagh and Inamullah posted SHO Tatara.