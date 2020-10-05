Six smugglers held in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and ammunition, arresting six alleged smugglers and eight gamblers in separate actions here on Sunday, official sources said.
They said that acting on a tip-off, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, Islamuddin, along with a police party set up a checkpoint near Toll Plaza on Kohat-Indus Highway and started checking vehicles. They added that during the search, the police recovered a total of 4800 grams of cannabis from the hidden cavities of the car. Two drug smugglers identified as Abdul Haleem of Bara and Faiz Muhammad n, a resident of Razgir Banda in Kohat, were arrested. A case had been registered against them at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.