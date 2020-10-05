Fires erupt at bank, godown

LAHORE:A fire broke out in the basement of a bank in the Gulberg area on Sunday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after two hours’ hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a paper godown near Saggian Bridge and in a house in Block A Sabzazar due to short circuit. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 660 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both Dolphin and PRU helped 120 people on different roads, checked 3,100 vehicles, 155,000 motor bikes and 157,003 persons. As many as 173 motor bikes and 5 vehicles were impounded and 285 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 25 criminals involved in wheelie and aerial firing.