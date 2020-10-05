IG takes notice of gang-rape

LAHORE:Punjab IGP took notice of a seven-year-old girl’s gang rape in Layyah and directed RPO DG Khan to take action against those involved in the crime under zero tolerance.

A seven-year-old girl was raped in Pir Jigi police station area, Layyah. According to the applicant and mother of the girl, the victim went to the home of her married elder sister to stay with her where her younger brother-in-law raped her. Police immediately registered FIR 115/20 as soon as the incident was reported and arrested accused Riaz and Ijaz. The girl has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.