Saaf Bath initiative launched

LAHORE: An NGO on Sunday launched ‘Saaf Bath’ initiative in Lahore after launching the first two Saaf Bath public toilets in Karachi on September 27, 2020. The Salman Sufi Foundation launched the Saaf Bath initiative in Lahore at Barkat Market with the cooperation of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

In line with its mission of initiating an inclusive health and sanitation campaign across Pakistan, the foundation aims to establish 500 public toilets in three years and build the capacity of sanitation workers by training them so they can get better paying jobs along the way.

The Saaf Bath initiative is Pakistan’s first comprehensively managed public toilet system and has been designed to benefit pedestrians, especially women. The toilet containers will be maintained on a daily basis through the foundation’s coordinating officers and sanitation workers’ team.

The project became possible with the immense support from the Lahore division commissioner and district commissioner. According to Zoe Khan, Advocate High Court and a board member of Salman Sufi Foundation, the foundation through Saaf Bath initiative works to ensure a cleaner, healthier and more hygienic Pakistan.