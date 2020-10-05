Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.4°C and minimum was 23.9°C.