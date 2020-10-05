No room for corrupt elements in country: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of loot and plunder. For the first time, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan held big people accountable.

People who were not considered to be touched in the past are now in the grip of the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan has crushed the giants of corruption, he said adding that accountability of corrupt elements was the PTI’s manifesto and the government would not move back even an inch from its manifesto.

The chief minister said that era of loot would not come back and Pakistan would reach its true destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that opposition parties were trying to stop the progress of Pakistan. Protest of opposition without any reason is an undemocratic process. Pakistan is facing internal as well as external challenges and in the recent critical circumstances, politics of chaos is unwise and against the national interests. He said that opposition parties by spreading chaos wanted to fulfill their nefarious designs. The people want to see the country moving ahead. Usman Buzdar said that it is unfortunate that opposition parties had put the national interest behind. The government will complete its tenure. He said that PM Imran Khan was taking decisions bravely and wisely in the national interest and according to the expectations of the people.

Dareshaks: Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Southern Punjab Secretary-General Ali Raza Dareshak called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’ Office.

According to a handout issued here Sunday, the chief minister said that civil secretariat model in Bahawalpur and Multan had been approved and it would be constructed on modern lines. He said that every promise made with the people of Southern Punjab would be fulfilled. He said that for the first time era of sustainable development had been started in Southern Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that funds of Southern Punjab were utilised in favourite districts by previous government. Former rulers used Southern Punjab province to further their political gains. The government is giving rights to the people of southern Punjab and special funds allocated for them could only be utilised there. Secretaries appointed in Southern Punjab secretariat have been empowered, he said adding that the people of southern Punjab would not have to visit Lahore to get redressed their grievances as their problems would be solved at local level. There will be a separate development programme for southern Punjab, the chief minister concluded.

praises teachers’ role: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on World Teacher’s Day has said that the purpose of observing this day is to highlight the importance and respect of the teachers.

He said that role of the teacher is very important in determining the approach and thoughts of students. He said that teacher enjoyed very important status and the role of a spiritual father in society. Students can only achieve the heights of respect and fame in the society by giving respect to the teacher.

Usman Buzdar said that he salutes his teachers and teachers of the whole country. “The position and status I am enjoying today is only because of the education given by my teachers,” Usman Buzdar stated. He said that teachers had been given their rightful place in new Pakistan. Giving respect to the teacher is an obligation on all of us as they are the benefactor of the nation and our pride. Today we have to determine that teachers’ respect will be ensured at every cost.