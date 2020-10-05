Opp to hold govt accountable for anti-people policies

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Sunday said the joint opposition would hold the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government accountable for its anti-people policies and a record price-hike and unemployment in the province.

“All the seasoned political and religious parties are now united under Pakistan Democratic Movement’s banner to oust the PTI government from power as it is responsible for high inflation and unemployment in history of the province,” Sardar Yousaf told reporters after attending a meeting of his party in Oghi on Sunday. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and otherparties were now united and would oust the selected government from power. He said that the prime minister had pledged to provide job to over 10 million people but instead he deprived over 12 million people of jobs in public and private sectors.