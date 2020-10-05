Three die, two injured in road accidents

Three people died and two others were injured in separate road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday.

A woman was killed in a traffic accident near Jauhar Morr within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and then to a morgue for want of identification.

Police said she was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle hit andkilled her. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, 50-year-old Akbar died and 28-year-old Faizan Akhtar was injured when their motorcycles collided with each other in the Baloch Colony area. The body and the injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In the meantime, 50-year-old Ahmed died in a road accident in Swat Colony in the Madina Colony area. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. Police said he was travelling on a rickshaw when he fell from the moving vehicle.

In another accident, a motorcyclist, Hamza, was injured when his motorcycle was hit by a car on the Native Jetty Bridge. On Friday, four people had lost their lives in mishaps in the city. A young man died in a road accident after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Nazimabad flyover. Another young man died after a vehicle hit him near Defence Morr. Separately, 35-year-old Fareed, son of Haroon, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Light House traffic signal on MA Jinnah Road. In the meantime, an 18-year-old youth, identified as Kashmir died when he was ran over by a vehicle in Gadap.