PHF president, secretary visit junior hockey team training camp

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and Secretary-General Olympian Asif Bajwa visited the physical fitness camp for the national junior hockey team in Abbottabad.

They met the players and the officials and also watched the physical fitness training sessions.

Olympian Danish Kaleem, the head coach of Pakistan juniors, briefed them about the camp. He said that the players have greatly benefited from the camp and there is a definite improvement in their fitness and stamina. Players undergo physical training in two separate sessions, morning and evening.

“Their fitness is assessed through various tests which give us a good idea about their progress,” he said.

President PHF expressed his satisfaction with the physical fitness camp and appreciated the efforts of the coaches in this regard. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the goalkeepers training in will end on Monday (today).