China, Pakistan to boost health corridor sharing technology

BEIJING: China and Pakistan have agreed to step up the latest eye’s technology in Pakistan and make efforts to boost the health corridor.

According to Gwadar Pro, under the joint promotion of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Pakistan Embassy in China, a signing ceremony of the cooperation was held here.

The launch of the comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan by the He’s Eye Group and Pakistan’s DEA Group has added a new chapter for the deepening of China-Pakistan eye health cooperation.

Wang Zhuoming, deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said that the “Liaoning Silk Road Health Cooperation” is a precise practice of Liaoning’s participation in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission targeted Liaoning’s development in medical technology, medical equipment, medical products, and training of medical personnel. “The Liaoning Health Silk Road Action Adolescents Eye Health Comprehensive Project in Pakistan have launched this time and It is an important public health cooperation project serving Pakistan’s society and people’s livelihood” he mentioned. Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, said that the project plans to conduct eye health screening through smart medical methods and establish electronic eye health files for students, which will benefit 2 million children and adolescents. He further said that Eye Health Project for Children and Adolescents in Pakistan will boost our cooperation with China in the field of eye health, and help the Liaoning Health Silk Road Action to move forward to a high level of open cooperation. He further said Pakistan fully supports the Belt and Road initiatives.

Participants emphasize that BRI is a road of cooperation that unites and meets challenges, a healthy corridor to safeguard people’s health and safety.