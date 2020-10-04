â€˜Steps being taken for Karachiâ€™s developmentâ€™

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minster for Planning & Development Asad Umar at Governor House here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haq, MPAs Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan and Kanwar Naveed Jamil represented the MQM. Federal Ministers Dr. Fahmida Mirza and Muhammadmian Soomro, besides Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Irfan ullah Khan Marwat also attended the meeting. PTI MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khurram Sherzaman were also in attendance.

The meeting discussed federally funded Development Projects in Sindh Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar gave a detailed briefing on Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) and other federally funded projects which covers schemes related to projects of garbage disposal, transport, water supply and sewerage. Umar said that federal government was in constant contact with its allies.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Karachi being the financial hub of the country has special significance for the economic development of Pakistan. Any activity in Karachi directly influences the national economy, he observed. He said that federal government under the directives of the prime minister was taking special steps for the development of the city by providing all the basic amenities to Karachiites. We want to restore Karachi as the City of Lights as it was in the past, he added. He said that Karachi package is part of Prime Ministerâ€™s vision for Karachi. The development of Karachi were the responsibility of each and every one of us as we all own this city, he said.