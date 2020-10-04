Four arrested, motorcycles recovered

KARAK: Police Saturday claimed to have arrested robbers and also recovered several motorcycles from their possession.

Talking to journalists, DSP Headquarters Ismail Marwat said that four members of an inter-provincial gang were arrested in the limits of Shah Saleem Police Station. He claimed that the accused used to snatch motorcycles from people at gunpoint and were involved in the robberies in different areas of Karak district.

He said they were wanted by police in other crimes too. He said the arrestees, hailing from Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Karak districts, were shifted to an unidentified location for further interrogations.