Month-long breast cancer screening camp starts in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in connection with the World Breast Cancer Day on Thursday started the breast cancer awareness campaign for the public as well as doctors and health workers in the hospital. October is recognised worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The lead for the event is being taken by the Department of Surgery, KTH and Khyber Medical College.

This year the Surgery Department has collaborated with the Department of Community Medicine and Department of Radiology, KMC & KTH, for arranging free screening and education of the public.

In addition, there will be teaching sessions for postgraduate students, nurses and paramedics. Head of Oncology Department of the Hayatabad Medical Complex Prof Dr Abid Jameel and Dr Sadaf Chiragh and Dr Nabila Javed from IRNUM will participate in the activity. They were told where all the women attending the camp would be shown how to perform self-examination.

This would be followed by their clinical assessment and breast ultrasound and their level of awareness regarding the disease would be assessed on proformas. It was very promising to see that 20 patients were already there to be seen while the inauguration was being conducted.

In the past one year, Surgical B Unit of the department with its faculty members being Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan, Dr Attaullah Khan, Dr Hizbullah Khan And Dr Irum Sabir Ali received more than seven hundred breast cancer referrals from all over the province.