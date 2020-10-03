It seems that we live in a world that is determined to destroy itself bit by bit and piece by piece. Of course, this is the work of the humans who live on it. In northern parts of the country, notably Punjab, smog season is now not far away. A meeting in this regard has already been held in Punjab and we assume Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must also be considering steps, given that it is also usually affected.

The problem lies in the emission of pollutant particles, which are held in the air and create worsening air quality across the major cities like Lahore. The air quality in Lahore has been consistently recorded as the worst in the world, or amongst the worst in the world, over the past few winters. This is alarming for people and especially for those with children or with elderly people in the house given that they are worst affected by the smog, which causes respiratory distress and can easily worsen diseases such as asthma. There are also reports of a growing number of asthmatic patients in Lahore. The Kiln Association, which is responsible for building bricks in the country, has voluntarily agreed to close down kilns from the first of November to the end of December. But this is not sufficient. New technology is being discussed. Other measures such as warning DCs about the burning of stubble in fields, checking polluting vehicles or taking measures to prevent factories which emit dangerous particles from doing so, will also make only a small difference. Vehicular pollution is believed to be a main factor in the issue, which overtakes us each year turning Lahore into a kind of soup through which it is impossible to see. Visibility has at times been reduced to a few metres only.

The extent of the danger smog presents is not recognized by people. Initially many thought the smog was a kind of romantic fog which should be celebrated. It's only now that awareness is beginning to spread about the damage the particles can cause as they enter the airways. This year the smog season could, of course, be combined with the growth of Covid-19 with no solution to that problem yet in sight either. Winter then does not look as it once did. The sunshine and cold, crisp days that Lahore and cities around it once knew have vanished. Will they vanish forever? The answer is up to us as we try to find solutions which can make those days return.