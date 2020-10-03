Tree plantation inaugurated at NIM Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: Director General, National Institute of Management, Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at his institution on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the tree plantation work in recent years. He felt the trees being planted today would benefit the next generations by cleansing the environment. He warned that Pakistan could face the consequences of global warming if measures were not undertaken to complete the goal of Green Pakistan.