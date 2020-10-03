close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

Tree plantation inaugurated at NIM Peshawar

Peshawar

 
October 3, 2020

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Director General, National Institute of Management, Hasan Mahmood Yousafzai, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at his institution on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to the tree plantation work in recent years. He felt the trees being planted today would benefit the next generations by cleansing the environment. He warned that Pakistan could face the consequences of global warming if measures were not undertaken to complete the goal of Green Pakistan.

