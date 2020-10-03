Storms lash France

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nice, France: Fierce winds drove heavy rain across large swathes of France on Friday, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of homes along the western Atlantic coast and causing destructive flooding in the southeast, officials said. An autumn storm baptised Alex buffeted Brittany overnight, with wind gusts reaching 186 km/h (115 mph) at Belle-Ile-en-Mer, an island off the coast near Nantes.