Woman seeks CJP’s help

SUKKUR: A woman has sought the help of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice Sindh High Court for protecting her family and getting cases registered against those who killed her grandfather, father and uncle back in 2018.

Addressing a press conference at the Sukkur press club, Um-e Rabab Chandio on Thursday said that her life was at risk after her insistence to get an FIR registered against the killers of her grandfather, UC chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio, and his son Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio and Ghulam Qadir in January 2018. Chandio alleged that she had nominated PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother Burhan Khan Chandio for the murders of her father, uncle, and grandfather but the police refused to register the case against them.

Besides they opened fire at her children and forced her to stop mentioning their names, she alleged. Chandio complained that the police, despite in know of all the details of the case and attack on her, are of no help. Apprehending an attack on her house and her family, Chandio sought the help of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Sindh and others officials to ensure justice to her.