Ibupoto appointed VC Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh, on the recommendations of Search Committee, appointed Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto as Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, for a period of four years. Dr. Khalil Ibupoto possesses vast and rich academic, research and administrative experience spread over 38 years. Dr. Khalil possesses a prestigious Post Doctorate degree. Ibupoto remained Member and Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Islamabad, in BPS-22, Director General Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), Director Research ORIC Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Chairman Department of FS and Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.