‘Khuli Kutcherry’ held to resolve public issues

Rawalpindi: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the local administration on Thursday held a ‘ Khuli Kutcherry’ here at Rawalpindi Tehsil to resolve public complaints about all revenue related matters and address their issues at their doorsteps as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq suspended a ‘patwari’ of Gangal who was absent on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner along with additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) held interaction with the public and listened to their problems. He said that he has the responsibility to serve the people. He also said that ‘Khuli Kutcherry’ will be held every month here at Tehsil Office from 10 am to 3:00 pm.

The complainants alleged that the revenue department was only demanding ‘bribe’ but not resolving their issues. They complained against sub-registrars city and cantonment as well as tehsildar, naib-tehsildar, ‘patwaris’ and ‘gardawars’ for not addressing even their genuine issues. The complainants strongly protested against ‘registry moharirs’ of the city and cantonment branches for looting the public openly. They also bemoaned apathy ‘Rawalpindi and Rawat Computer Branches’ staff for looting public with both hands but not issuing ‘land fard’.

Additional District Collector Revenue (ADCR) Captain (r) Shoib Ahmed also admitted that some revenue officials were not resolving even genuine issues of public only to mint money. “I will never spare corrupt officials at any cost,” he said.