Another 40 test positive

Rawalpindi : As many as 40 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 22,932 while no death has been reported in the region due to the disease on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that in last 10 days, around 600 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the twin cities showing a significant surge. The virus has already claimed a total of 470 lives in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that 30 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of patients reported from the federal capital to 16,611 of which 15,916 have so far recovered. To date, the virus has claimed 182 lives in ICT while there are 513 active cases of the illness in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi, another 10 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 6,321 of which 5,900 have recovered from the disease. To date, a total of 288 confirmed patients of the illness have lost their lives in the district.

In Rawalpindi district, a total of 11 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 122 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added that as many as 293 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district.