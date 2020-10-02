Data Darbar Urs from 6th

LAHORE:Punjab Auqaf Department has finalised arrangements for the 977th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, which will start on 6 October.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said this in a press briefing at Lahore Press Club Thursday. He told the journalists that Rs10 million were allocated for the Urs. 500 religious scholars and Naat Khwans will be invited for spiritual mahafils. Sajjada Nashin (hereditary administrators) of renowned shrines, including Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz and Khwaja Nazimuddin will attend the celebrations. The minister said that over 2,000 police, security guards would be deployed for the purpose.

The roads leading to the shrine will be closed down with barbed wire, tents, and barricades. All devotees will be checked with metal detectors and movements will be monitored with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at different places.