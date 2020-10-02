Expat’s FIR to reclaim plot

Owing to the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, an FIR of a British Pakistani has been lodged to recover a plot worth Rs800 million against an influential personality, an accused of fraud.

Overseas Pakistani Munir Ahmad Khan Daha had lodged a complaint in OPC to retrieve the land which had been allegedly illegally occupied by National Assembly former Secretary Aslam Shami. The OPC took further action on the complaint and got the FIR lodged in Islampura police station against the National Assembly former secretary for forging the documents. According to the FIR, the accused made bogus power of attorney to file a suit and obtained decree from a court fraudulently. Munir Ahmad Khan has appreciated the efforts made by the OPC especially by OPC Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar. The complainant said he had been knocking the door of every department for two years but no justice was served to him. He said he filed the complaint with the OPC and within months, his FIR was lodged. While expressing the views on the occasion, the OPC vice-chairperson said that overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the economy of Pakistan and to redress their grievances is his top priority. Aslam Shami was not available for his version. However, sources close to him denied the charge against him as baseless.