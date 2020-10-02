Young Ittefaq thrash Wohaib FC 4-1

LAHORE: Sanaullah bagged a hat-trick as Young Ittefaq FC beat Wohaib FC 4-1 in their Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division final round Club Leg match at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Habibullah gave Ittefaq the lead as early as five minutes into the match before Abdullah equalised for Wohaib FC in the 13th minute. Sanaullah took charge in the 26th minute, regaining the lead for Ittefaq and doubled it two minutes later.

The second half stayed goalless until the 79th minute, at which Sanaullah collected the ball in the midfield and dribbled past a host of tired and drained Wohaib defenders, ending the move in style with a low finish at the near post.

Wohaib were also dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Tahir was sent off.

Earlier, Humma FC thrashed Jai Lal FC 5-0 at Punjab Stadium, Lahore in the Club Leg of the 12th Pakistan Football League ‘B’ Division Final Round.

It was Amar Iqbal’s hat-trick that helped Humma record a huge win. The forward scored in the 39th, 70th and 91st minute.

Imran Khan (48th) and Maazullah Shah (92nd) scored the remaining goals for the eventual winners.

In the Departmental Leg qualifying round, Karachi United (KU) beat Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) 3-0 in their Group ‘A’ at Drigh Union Stadium, Karachi, while Masha United edged Pakistan Railway 1-0 in their Group ‘B’ match at the Railway Stadium, Lahore.

KU were the dominant side throughout the match against GPA but took 76 minutes to post their first goal with forward Aqib scoring with a header. Anees (76th) and Umer (91st) scored the other two goals to seal victory.

At the Railways Stadium, Musaddiq Afzal’s 69th minute striker proved to be the winning goal for Masha United against Pakistan Railway.