It is a well-known fact that the number of coronavirus cases is rising all over the world. Pakistan has also seen a spike in Covid-19 cases. This suggests that the people should follow SOPs to protect themselves against the virus. However, in Pakistan, no one is following SOPs.

From hospitals and markets to railway stations and banks, no one is wearing mask or following physical distancing measures. Our carelessness is dangerous. The authorities should create awareness among the people and encourage them to follow SOPs.

Balach Wahid

Turbat

*****

The rise in coronavirus cases in Karachi is partially due to the carelessness shown by the people. Ever since restaurants and shopping malls opened, the people have assumed that the virus has gone away. The recent surge in the cases tells that the virus is still here and that we have to be extra careful.

We should ensure that we wear masks as soon as we step out of the house. It doesn’t matter whether the authorities are strict about it, we have to be careful. Our healthcare system will totally collapse. Back in June, many patients couldn’t get a single bed at any hospital. We don’t want to relive those difficult times. For our safety, we have to follow SOPs.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi