Optimism about Pak economic future growing: High Commissioner

LONDON: Pakistan is being seen as a top tourist and investment destination as the optimism about its economic future grows.

This was stated by High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan at a webinar organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Britain-Pakistan Trade and Tourism, chaired by Afzal Khan MP on Tuesday, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, British parliamentarians, UK government officials and corporate leaders termed Pakistan a key growth market for trade and tourism and being the second largest economy in South Asia.

In his address, the High Commissioner gave an overview of Pakistan’s economy. He informed that Pakistan recorded the current account surplus for first time in many years, besides exports were growing in volume by 8 per cent, stock market rebounded, and tax collection and foreign remittances increased despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

“This happened due to structural reforms introduced by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last two years,” Moazzam Khan said.

The High Commissioner shared that the Pakistan government was focusing on the key areas of responsible economic governance; ease of doing businesses and attracting foreign investments; enhanced export earnings through improved market access; leveraging technology and prepping for the IT revolution; and promoting tourism.