Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi appointed new Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been appointed as Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and promoted to the rank of Admiral on Wednesday. President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as Chief of the Naval Staff and promoted him to the rank of Admiral. His promotion to the rank of Admiral will be effective from the date of assuming Command of Pakistan Navy. Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood who will relinquish the Command of Pakistan Navy on October 7. The Change of Command ceremony will be held at PNS ZAFAR, Islamabad.

During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include command of two Type-21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Commander Central Punjab Lahore. His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence.

Presently, he is serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet. He is graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral holds Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat. He has also been conferred upon the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.