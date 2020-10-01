New Zealand’s Ardern admits to cannabis use ‘a long time ago’

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s ruling party leader Jacinda Ardern said she tried cannabis “a long time ago” when asked during a heated live debate on Wednesday ahead of the Oct 17 general election. Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on the back of her success in containing COVID-19 but her rival, conservative National Party leader Judith Collins, has been clawing back support. In the second election debate on Wednesday, when asked by the moderator if she has ever used cannabis, Ardern said: “Yes I did, a long time ago.” But she said she will only reveal which way she voted on the cannabis referendum after the election.