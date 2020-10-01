Opposition trying to divert public attention from corruption cases: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday while criticising the opposition parties said thatPML-N was making hue and cry to divert the public attention from their corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the people. He added that the court had convicted them for committing billions of corruption. The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and proclaimed offender who lied and fled and secure no right to give any instructions to his party members.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that no NRO would be given to any corrupt leader including the Sharif family. "We will not grant any NRO to Nawaz Sharif and national wealth looted by former rulers will be recovered at any cost," he added.

"People are aware that the PML-N mafia and sugar thieves have been exposed and hire spokesmen to defend them at media for getting sympathies of common people", he added. The Sharifs and former president Asif Ali Zardari's family have no political future and even their children acknowledge it, he added. He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.