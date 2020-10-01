2 impersonators arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two persons during checking in it jurisdiction and recovered caps, police lights badged of police and other law enforcement agencies , weapons and vehicle use in crime, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a special team for checking in the area. This team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan included SHO Tarnol Police station Sub-Inspector Alamghir khan and ASI Muhammad Ishaq was conducting checking at Chungi N0. 26 when it stopped a car (LEF-7989).