Thu Oct 01, 2020
Ishrat Hyatt
October 1, 2020

Exciting and informative meeting

Islamabad

Ishrat Hyatt
October 1, 2020

Islamabad : After many months, the Floral Art Society (FAS) Islamabad Rawalpindi chapter held a live meeting at the Serena Hotel which was attended by a larger number of members and their guests. Local members who could not attend as well as members from other cities attended virtually via Zoom. There was much excitement palpable in the hall as members greeted each other after the long hiatus on live meetings due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions. Wife of the President of Pakistan, Samina Alvi – who is a keen floral artiste – also attended.

The gathering was for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the outgoing president Zeenat Salim, while thanking her executive committee spoke about the floral activities that had been arranged during their tenure.

