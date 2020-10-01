close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Students given chance to sit in Covid-19 exam

Lahore

October 1, 2020

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore, has granted permission to all those college students whose admission was not sent due to shortage of lectures, F grades or the ones with last chance to sit in special Covid-19 exam starting from Oct 10, 2020. The admission forms with single fee can be submitted by October 2, 2020 through college login.

