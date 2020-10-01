EU slams Hungary, Poland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday criticised Hungary and Poland in a report on democratic standards across the bloc, as tensions soar between Brussels and Budapest.
The report on the “rule of law” in all 27 EU countries comes a day after the bloc rejected hardline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s demand for a senior official to resign over criticism of his government.
The assessment prepared by European Commission, the bloc’s executive, voices “serious concern” about judicial independence in Hungary and Poland, according to a summary seen by AFP.