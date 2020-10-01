The biggest hurdle to tackle global warming is that many countries do not take it as a major challenge. If the temperature kept rising, millions of people would suffer the shortage of freshwater. In Pakistan, factors such as the high poverty rate, limited financial resources and shortage of physical resources have hurt the country’s ability to deal with the challenge. Now, the country faces extreme climatic events including urban flooding, smog, melting of glaciers, frequent earthquakes, droughts and water scarcity.

The effects of climate change on residents of Pakistan are terribly high with local animal species such as lions, vultures, dolphins and tortoise facing extinction. Climate change has also affected agriculture livestock and forests. Climate change is something which cannot be dealt with by any individual country and the whole world ought to get together to tackle it.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad