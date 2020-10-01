Hasan new PMA auxiliar registrar

KARACHI: The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) for Pakistan has appointed Shahzad Hasan as its Auxiliar Registrar, a statement said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, PMA Administrator Noriel Arauz V informed the ministry about the appointment.

This is the highest-level appointment ever made by the government of Panama in Pakistan for the welfare of Panamanian ships and officers and sailors boarding those ships.

PMA has stressed that Hasan is the only person authorised as the representative for Pakistan. He was appointed because of his deep knowledge of Pakistan, being an ex-Pakistani national.

Hasan had previously held the position of Inspector of AMP for Pakistan from the year 2005 to 2010.

Hasan was a career banker and has held senior positions in companies of high repute.

He has been charged with ensuring that Panamanian ships arriving at Pakistani ports are well looked after, all their requirements are catered and that officers and sailors are facilitated in licences and other documents required.

Hasan has also been tasked to promote business relations between Pakistan and Panama and carries an invitation for the Minister of Ports and Shipping from his counterpart in Panama.